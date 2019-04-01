FDC backs revival of Uganda airlines with caution

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) says they back the ongoing process of revival of Uganda Airlines.

However, the party says government should be transparent in the process. Last week there was controversy in revival process when it emerged that government owned only 0.1% of the company under which Uganda National Airline Ltd has been registered.

Kasese Woman MP Winfred Kiiza and Lira Woman MP Joy Atim Ongom last week presented a Budget Committee minority report indicating that 99.9% of the shares of the company had been registered under names the Finance Minister, Matia Kasaija and Works and Transport Minister, Monica Ntege Azuba.

But Azuba tabled before parliament documents, trying to dispute minority report. They showed that government fully owned the company. When the documents were scrutinised by Budget committee, they were found to have been registered in error.

Azuba and Kasaija admitted the error, apologized and the documents were withdrawn during the Friday special sitting. Parliament, during the sitting passed Uganda shilling 280 billion for purchase of two bombardier jets which are ready for delivery. The jets are expected to arrive in the coming days.

Addressing journalists during the weekly presser at FDC headquarters on Monday, party spokesperson, Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda said they support revival of the national career but not the manner in which the process has been handled.

“This country is unlucky to be led by an incompetent group of mafias,” he said. “Revival of a national career is a noble thing which should not be used for personal benefits.”

He said some government officials are already scheming to selfishly benefit from the airline before it’s officially launched. Ssemujju urged government to accord the national carrier utmost prudent management.

The parliament Budget Committee recommended government to repossession of ground handling services at Entebbe Airport as well as other airline related business. Ground handling services are currently operated by a company owned by Foreign Affairs Minister, Sam Kutesa.

FDC says, it fully backs these recommendations. Ssemujju says government should implement them expeditiously. He urged civil society to pile pressure on government and citizens in support of implementation of reforms.

Government plans to purchase six planes in the revival process-four CRJ900 bombardier jets for regional routes and two A330-800neo Airbus for cross continental flights. All bombardiers are expected to be delivered by end of 2019. And Airbus planes will be delivered in 2020.