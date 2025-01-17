Farmers obtain simplified on-farm soil health care manual

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Farmers can now manage their farmland soil health without the need for specialized services, thanks to the launch of the simplified On-Farm Soil Health Care Manual. This practical guide provides essential techniques for maintaining soil health on the farm.

The manual, titled “A Basket of Regenerative Agriculture Technologies for the Improvement of Soil Health in Africa,” introduces 50 technologies for on-farm practices. These methods aim to enhance or preserve the soil’s natural ability to provide vital ecosystem services. These services include supporting plant growth, ensuring food security, conserving biodiversity, improving water absorption and retention, and boosting environmental resilience.

Stella Kabiri, the Sasakawa Africa Association (SAA) Lead for Regenerative Agriculture and the creator of this initiative, highlights its significance. She explains that up to 65 percent of agricultural land in Sub-Saharan Africa is degraded. “Actually, it’s the only Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) moving backward, while others progress,” she said, adding, “Because of this, we are not increasing food production as we aim to.”

Kabiri emphasizes that the focus has traditionally been on soil fertility, often neglecting soil health, which is essential for enabling plants to effectively utilize fertilizers.

The manual’s technologies are built on the 11 principles of regenerative agriculture. They include simple practices like minimizing tillage through mechanized regenerative agriculture to reduce soil structure disruption. Another key principle is maintaining soil cover at all times, even after harvest. Kabiri notes that soil cover is already well-practiced in Uganda. “We do not recommend leaving the soil bare. If you plant nitrogen-fixing crops and leave the soil bare after harvest, the benefits volatilize into the atmosphere,” she explained.

The guide also promotes increasing crop diversity, moving away from monocropping.Kabiri points out that diverse crops interact with soil in ways that enhance microorganisms, revitalize the soil, and prevent erosion. Soil, being one of the largest carbon sinks on the planet, plays a crucial role in mitigating greenhouse gas emissions. Some of the technologies in the manual also focus on enhancing this natural function during times of escalating emissions.

Makoto Kitanaka, the SAA President, highlights the unique challenges posed by Africa’s diverse soil types. “Ferrallisols and Acrisols make phosphorus unavailable to plant roots. Vertisols, with high clay content, crack during dry periods in semi-arid and sub-humid zones. Gleysols are excessively wet and need significant drainage investments, while Arenosols are prone to leaching and wind erosion, limiting crop growth,” he explained.

Kitanaka also notes that African soils have low soil organic carbon (SOC), biodiversity, and fertility, leading to severe degradation. “As a result, less land is available per person, land use has intensified, and traditional practices have declined,” he said.

The situation is exacerbated by deforestation, where forests are converted into cropland, and grazing lands are overused for crop cultivation. Rural households exploit forest resources for fuel and timber to generate income, further contributing to the problem. Adding to this challenge, Sub-Saharan Africa faces a fertilizer shortage, significantly limiting agricultural productivity and increasing fertilizer costs. Reports indicate that only 22 kg of fertilizer is applied per hectare in the region, far below the global average of 146 kg per hectare.

Kitanaka emphasizes the need for collaboration to develop strategies that help smallholder farmers overcome these challenges. This includes building capacity, providing fertilizer support, and implementing regenerative agricultural techniques. Studies show that rehabilitating degraded land and improving soil health is a profitable investment, yielding a return of up to $5 for every $1 invested. In some cases, the return can reach $7-$30 for every $1 spent. This high return on investment underscores the importance of regenerating soil health and building resilient food systems across the region.

SAA created the manual using material from field demonstrations in countries like Mali, Uganda, Nigeria, Ethiopia, and Ghana. The guide showcases a Basket of Regenerative Agriculture (RA) Technologies, which extension agents can demonstrate on farms using SAA’s Farmer Learning Platform models. It integrates soil health, water conservation practices, and climate-smart technologies with indigenous African knowledge, holistic management, and advanced crop and soil science. The technologies are designed to work alongside Good Agronomic Practices (GAPs), recommended fertilizer types, and application rates.

By simplifying complex practices, this manual aims to empower farmers to restore and maintain their soil’s health, fostering sustainable agricultural productivity across Africa.