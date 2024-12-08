Fantastic Forest victorious at Old Trafford

Manchester United 2-3 Forest

Manchester, UK | nottinghamforest.co.uk | Forest recorded their first win at Old Trafford since 1994 in a thrilling encounter played under the lights at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

For the second time this week, Manchester rain beat down as Forest emerged from the tunnel and got the ball rolling underneath the illuminated turf of Old Trafford.

An early corner was won by Forest inside minute one as a ball rolled out after flicking off the base of the corner flag.

A whipped delivery by Elliot Anderson was met by a bullet header from Serbian summer signing Milenkovic, cannoning past Onana and into the back of the net. The away end was sent into raptures, opposingly Old Trafford was stunned into silence. No team has scored the opening goal in a Premier League game this season more times than Forest (12).

Dalot curled an effort from 25 yards wide after a spell of possession from the hosts before Fernandes dragged an effort beyond the far post as Forest kept an organised defensive shape whilst looking explosive on the turn-over with the pace available from Hudson-Odoi and Jota Silva.

The hosts were level after 17 minutes as a ball slipped through by Ugarte for Garnacho was smothered by the onrushing Sels with the loose ball dropping kindly at the feet of Højlund who had an empty net to roll the ball home.

The conditions were creating a fast-paced game with the ball zipping off the turf as both teams looked to create the next opening to go ahead.

Some fantastic pressing by Wood resulted in a free kick awarded to Forest midway inside the United half. Murillo stepped up and floated a ball to the back post which was met by Yates who planted a header back across the box, only for Jota Silva to see his header crash off the bar.

The Portuguese winger was heavily involved in all the action the first half had produced to this point. Forest pressing high up again and Jota’s effort deflecting over for a corner. The resulting delivery falling to him at the back post before his layoff to Murillo saw a shot skim the wrong side of Onana’s post.

With ten minutes to the break Anderson stood over another Forest corner. His delivery was cleared but Forest recycled the ball well, bringing groans of frustration from the United faithful as they were unable to assert any type of dominance.

Despite seemingly winning the ball, a freekick given against a Milenkovic challenge on the 40-minute mark presented an opportunity for the home side. Captain Bruno Fernandes stepped up and rattled the bar with a curling effort that clipped the wall on its way to goal. Matz Sels getting the telling touch to prevent Forest heading into the interval behind.

HALF TIME: Manchester United 1-1 Forest

The usual post half time rendition of Mull of Kintyre belled out as the hosts got the second half underway and just like the scenes from the first half, the travelling fans were treated to an early goal. Hudson-Odoi driving forward after Forest again won the ball high up from a loose Fernandes pass, before playing it to Gibbs-White who drove a fizzing effort low and hard that seemed to wrongfoot Onana. Forest once again showing their steel and ability to score away from home.

The on-fire Reds weren’t stopping there either. Relentless spirit and determination led to yet another attacking chance, Gibbs-White lifting his head and whipping in a delicious cross with Chris Wood rising high at the back post to send an effort to the opposite corner, post and in. It was the tenth of the season already for the New Zealand international and the Forest fans who had braved the weather to trek up north were in dreamland. The noise from the 3000 visiting supporters bellowing into the fresh night air.

The second half action had seemingly just begun as Fernandes swept in a goal to make it 3-2 just past the hour mark. It was a run from wing-back Diallo that looked to have been halted by Forest, however the United player managed to find the captain who had peeled free at the edge of the box. A thrilling opening quarter of an hour to the second half.

Forest now had their work cut out. United were enjoying more possession but The Reds held their shape and remained a threat on the counter. Anthony Elanga and Nico Dominguez were introduced with 15 remaining as Nuno looked to record another famous result on the road this season. It was goal scorers Wood and Gibbs-White who made way, each serenaded off as a recognition of their contributions to the match.

As the minutes ticked away, Awoniyi was introduced for Hudson-Odoi whose contribution, along with all his other teammates, had been invaluable. There had been positive signs despite the midweek defeat at the Etihad, but Forest had put all the pieces of the jigsaw together and were on their way to seeing out one of the standout performances of the calendar year.

A late corner was met acrobatically by Martinez for United, his effort flying over the bar and into the Stretford End as Old Trafford emptied rapidly.

After seven minutes of additional time, Darren England’s whistle marked Forest’s first win at Old Trafford since 1994. The victory moving Forest up to fifth ahead of Sunday’s fixtures. Players and staff coming together to celebrate with a joyous away end whose loyalty and commitment had been rewarded.

FULL TIME: Manchester United 2-3 Forest

Next Up for Forest

A return to The City Ground beckons as Forest take on Aston Villa on Saturday 14th December (5.30pm kick off). Nuno’s men will be looking to build on what was an incredible showing on their second trip to Manchester this week.

The Teams

Forest (4-2-3-1): Sels; Williams, Murillo, Milenković, Aina, Yates (c), Anderson, Hudson-Odoi (Awoniyi 90’), Gibbs-White (Dominguez 79’), Jota Silva (Morato 68’), Wood (Elanga 79’)

Unused Substitutes: Carlos Miguel; Boly, Sosa, Toffolo, Ward-Prowse

Bookings: Jota Silva (29’), Williams (90+4’)

Goals: Milenkovic (2’), Gibbs-White (47’), Wood (54’)

Manchester United (3-4-2-1): Onana; Martínez, de Ligt (Maguire 65’), Yoro (Mazraoui 66’), Dalot, Ugarte (Zirkzee 76’), Mainoo, Diallo, Garnacho (Rashford 59’), Fernandes (c) (Mount 76’), Højlund

Unused Substitutes: Bayındır; Casemiro, Eriksen, Malacia,

Bookings:

Goals: Højlund (18’), Fernandes (61’)

Referee: Darren England

Attendance: 73,788