Famine drives hundreds of Karamojong to Agago

Agago, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Hundreds of women and children from Karamoja have fled to Agago district due to famine and insecurity in their homeland.

Mohamed Okwir, the Adilang sub-county LC III chairperson, says that the Karamojong started arriving in the district in droves over the weekend and more are still coming.

He explains that last week, Acholi businessmen who sell sorghum in Karamoja brought about ten lorries full of women and children scattered all over the district.

Okwir estimates that there are at least 500 Karamojong in Adilang sub-county alone, which he says is more than double the number of Karamojong who always come to look for odd jobs to get food when hit by famine in their area.

He explains that the few Karamojong who always fled because of famine, went to stay with relatives and friends, but this time they are so many that some are sleeping under trees.

Okwir suggests that if the Karamojong are to be resettled, it should be in their home area because the community in Agago fear that keeping the migrants in the district will attract more cattle rustlers.

Joseph Komakech, the LC III chairperson of Patongo town council, says that there are about 200 Karamojong in the town council, adding that they plan to establish a safe place to accommodate them temporarily.

Komakech says that the leaders in Agago will liaise with their counterparts in Kotido and other districts in Karamoja to ensure that their people return home.

He says they have also asked drivers who normally bring the Karamojong free of charge to Agago to stop bringing more people since they intend to send back those already there.

Esther Ayoo, the LC I chairperson of Jungle village in Patongo town council, says that she is concerned about the possible outbreak of hygiene-related diseases since the majority of the migrants are sleeping under trees and in corridors where they also ease themselves.

Ayoo has called upon development partners and well-wishers to support the district in managing the situation and plan for immigrants.

Susan Akany, the Agago Resident District Commissioner says that she has asked the District Police Commander and other security operatives to investigate the exact reasons the children and women are migrating to Agago.

Akany says they could have handled the situation if there was a place to accommodate the migrants.

“When necessary, the district will notify the office of the prime minister because schools and classrooms should have been the best option for accommodating them temporarily, but schools reopened which means the situation may be beyond the district level,” Akany said.

*****

URN