Express FC fires coach Wasswa Bbosa

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Premier League side Express FC has parted ways with head coach Wasswa Bbosa.

The development comes less than a year after Bbosa guided Express FC to their first Premier League title in 12 years, and winning the regional CECAFA title.

In a statement released by the club management this afternoon, it was confirmed that the tactician will leave his role as head coach with immediate effect. No reason was given for the decision, but Bbosa has been at loggerheads with management and some players, in the past year.

“Express FC would like to confirm that Wasswa Bbosa is leaving his role as head coach with immediate effect,” the Club stated. The club thanked Bbosa for his dedication and the good memories.

The club also confirmed that James Odoch who has been Bbosa’s assistant will be the interim coach until the end of the season.

“The club also confirms that assistant coach James Odoch will take over in interim capacity until the end of the current season and will be assisted by goalkeeper coach Daniel Kiwanuka,” said the statement.

Bbosa leaves the Wankulukuku based club after spending just two years.

During his tenure at the club, Bbosa will be remembered for guiding Express to their first silverware after spending 12 years without lifting the trophy. Besides winning the Uganda Premier League, Bbosa also helped Express to win the CECAFA Kagame Club Championship.

Bbosa leaves Express FC fifth on Uganda Premier League log with 29 points collected in the 17 games played.