Experts challenge UCAA on aviation policy, hail new look airport

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Aviation experts have challenged Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) to fast track the proposed national aviation policy and strategy, as it will be key in giving the country new direction and help it keep pace with the best in the world.

The experts asked that it particularly addresses the low domestic flight numbers and support local aviation investors interested in challenging Uganda Airlines.

“We need a coherent national aviation strategy for the sector to align it with the countries economic goals and continent’s integration agenda,” said Derek Nseko, international aviation analyst.

Nseko made the remarks at the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority Stakeholders’ Engagement Breakfast held in Kampala on Monday morning. The day’s theme was “Status of the Aviation Industry in Uganda” .

He went on to suggest that UCAA needs to include key actors in the sector in all their key engagements like the stakeholders breakfast. He cited the tourism, trade and financial sectors as key actors, whose input can spur Uganda’s aviation sector.

Captain Aziz Ssentamu, president of the Pilots Association of Uganda, demanded that Entebbe Airways be supported to enter the Ugandan airlines sector, in order to give Uganda airlines competition.

“There is a perception in the industry that you are ringfencing the airline platform, for Uganda airlines. If new companies come into the industry, it is more jobs for locals. The easy way, is to allow more entrants into the industry,” he told the Minister of Works General Katumba Wamala who was the chief guest, and a panel answering questions for the day that included UCAA board chairman Justice Steven Kavuma, Director General, UCAA Fred K. Bamwesigye and Deputy Director General Olive Birungi Lumonya.

“We are doing a lot of home schooling for Uganda Airlines. It is time allow others and foster competition,” captain Ssentamu argued.

The president of the pilots association thanked UCAA for the improvements at the country’s main airport Entebbe, in the last year. “Finally we have an airport that we can call beautiful. Some of us were frustrated with a bad image for a long time,” he remarked.

He asked government to regulated land use around the airport, to allow for expansion without heavy compensation costs.

Director General, UCAA Bamwesigye earlier outlined the many achievements of 2024 and plans for 2025 that included expansion of the Entebbe Terminal and improvements at Kisoro and Gulu airports ahead of Uganda hosting CHAN this year and the Africa Cup of Nations in 2027.

Director General Bamwesigye said the aviation industry has recovered from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns faster than projected. He said Uganda now has in place a massive cargo centre at Entebbe that meets international standards and is certified to export to the European Union.

He revealed that a review of the 20-year Entebbe International Airport Master Plan was also conducted and completed.

Director General Bamwesigye said harmonization of the Passenger Terminal Buildings is part of the next steps UCAA is focusing on. When all the infrastructural upgrade projects are completed, the terminal building capacity will be enhanced from the current maximum capacity of 2 million passengers a year to at least 3.5 million passengers annually

The new 20,000 square meters Passenger Terminal Building will include three more aerobridges and is expected to be completed in June 2025. Overall, the project is at 95%.

On domestic flights and facilities, this year should see the completion and operationalization of Kabalega International Airport in Kabaale while Gulu and Arua Aerodromes will be upgraded to international status.

UCAA’s plan is to upgrade Gulu to a code 4E airport, and this will involve reconstruction of the runway, installation of an Airfield Ground Lighting System (AGL), and construction of a 10,000 square meters passenger terminal building, among others.

Director General Bamwesigye revealed that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Uganda and the Sharjah Chamber of

Commerce was signed in June 2024, paving the way for the construction of Kidepo International Airport to boost tourism.

UCAA welcomed the entry into the Ugandan aviation space of Premier Airlines, which commenced flights on December 5, 2024, between Juba and Entebbe; Kush Air commenced flights on December 6, 2024, between Juba and Entebbe; Flynas commenced flights on January 16, 2025, between Riyadh and Entebbe

Director General Bamwesigye hailed Uganda Airlines that commenced three new routes Lusaka, Abuja and Harare in September

2024.

He concluded by saying that the current arrangement where UCAA holds the regulatory function and service provision is being reviewed to comply with industry best practices.

“To enhance the regulator’s independence, the Authority has initiated the process of decoupling regulation and service provision from airport operations. The separation will systematically be accomplished while ensuring that the emerging UCAA and the Airport operator can effectively and sustainably perform their independent functions and sustain other critical aviation services, such as accident investigation.”

Soroti Flying school

On complaints that Soroti Flying school is not serving the industry as it should be, as it only trains pilots and not the many other roles expected to serve the aviation sector, Works Minister Gen Katumba Wamala said the biggest hurdle is the role of the East African Community. The Soroti Flying School was originally managed by East African Community.

“The unfortunate thing is the at members are not contributing to the school and yet they are not willing to let go; to allow Uganda fully manage the school. We cannot have a board to support them, because the problem is the legal status. Once the status is sorted, we can have a budget-line to support the Soroti Flying School,” he said.

He also reiterated that fact that since Uganda now has more than one airport, UCAA will be asked to focus on regulation and go away from direct management at Entebbe Airport.

On Uganda Airlines, Gen Katumba dismissed the suggestion that Uganda Airlines is being ring fenced, but said that it “is our baby” that needs to be guided. He said competitors are welcome, but must go through all the stages of certification, that are very clear.

UCAA’s DDG Olive Lumonya reminded the stakeholders that all new comers are expected to go through five safety and technical stages, which Entebbe Airways has not yet achieved, as they are at stage 2 right now.

