Exhibitors decry low turn up at Jinja Agricultural show

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Exhibitors at the trade and cultural show have decried the low turn up of visitors.

The show organised by the Uganda National Farmers Federation-UNFFE is focusing on showcasing the value-added agriculture products to the possible buyers, and also promoting agricultural tourism.

Samuel Olobo, an exhibitor of different simsim products from Kitgum district says that four people have so far visited his stall.

“Today is my fourth day here, and ever since this show was opened on Friday last week, only four people have paid a visit to my stall yet I expected to have big numbers,” he said.

Cecilia Nawula, another exhibitor from Jinja district says that her hopes of selling soya bean products are dwindling.

“I had a target of selling my soya porridge, soya bread, and soya seeds in large quantities, but my hopes are running low because few people have turned up so far,” she said.

Also, Hellen Ogwal, the chairperson of Agikdak farmers’ cooperative society in Amolatar says that UNFFE should sensitize communities about the show.

UNFFE President, Dick Kamuganga says that the show will be organized annually to create opportunity for traders in the agribusiness to showcase their products.

He adds that beginning next year, UNFFE will be organizing four shows annually ranging from youth in agribusiness show, farmers show trade show and seed show to suit their clients’ demands.

