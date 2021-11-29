Excitement as TotalEnergies launches 3rd Startupper of the Year Challenge

Best business creation project

Best startup under 3 years old

Best female entrepreneur

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | TotalEnergies has today re-launched the Startupper of the Year Challenge in 32 countries of the African continent – following the success of the first two editions.

For this edition, the Startupper of the Year Challenge by TotalEnergies will support and reward young local entrepreneurs between the ages of 18 and 35, who either have a business creation project or a startup that is less than three years old, regardless of the sector of activity.

A local jury made up of experts, people from the world of start-ups, company managers from local sustainable development players and managers from TotalEnergies Marketing Uganda Limited will select the three winners.

Each winner will be nominated “Startup of the Year by TotalEnergies” and will receive financial support, personalized coaching, and a media campaign to give their project visibility.

Among the winners will be a prize for “best female entrepreneur”. This is a new feature for this 3rd edition, which aims to firmly encourage female entrepreneurship on the continent.

Following the nomination of the three winners per country, an international jury will meet to select the three “Grand Winners” for the continent.

In his remarks at the launch today, Daniel Mayieka, the Managing Director TotalEnergies Marketing Uganda Limited noted that, “Beyond the entrepreneurial spirit, this 3rd edition of the Startupper Challenge of the Year reaffirms TotalEnergies’ commitment to supporting the socio-economic development of the countries in which our Company operates in Africa. It contributes locally to strengthening the social fabric by supporting the most innovative entrepreneurs in the realization of their projects.”

“Just add energy and ideas can become something great!”

LAUNCH VIDEO

During the previous edition, TotalEnergies Marketing Uganda Limited rewarded four young entrepreneurs. They were Arnold Muggaga – Seat pack; Andrew Lema – Easy Matatu; Sylvia Kyomuhendo – Infant health foundation and Vincent Nemeyimana – SwapAfrica.

Again, projects will be evaluated according to three criteria. That is their response to the challenges of sustainable development, their innovative character and their feasibility and development potential.

Registration will open on November 4th, 2021 and will be accessible directly online at http://startupper.totalenergies.com. Candidates will then have until December 23rd, 2021 to submit their application.