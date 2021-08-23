Ex-Kyambogo staff deny deleting data of graduands

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Five former staff of Kyambogo University have denied deleting results and data of about 29,000 students including graduands from the university system.

Last week, Kyambogo University reported that the e-campus system that houses students data was deleted and is yet to be retrieved. The university website was taken offline before being restored after a day.

The university accused five former staff who were managing the system of deleting the data.

They include; Shamusu Zziwa, Joseph Katongole, Philemon Wenganga, Hudson Kisitu and Joshua Muzaaya. Last week, the police raided their office, Zeenode Company in Kiwatule and arrested them but were released a day later on police bond.

The suspects formerly worked as assistant information technology officers in the Directorate of ICT at the university and resigned a few months back.

In a press conference on Sunday, Muzaaya denied the allegations saying that they are not responsible for the faults that were reported at the university.

Muzaaya says that they handed over the ICT system to the university and other property when they resigned.

The Vice-Chancellor Prof Eli Katunguka says that they are hopeful that the deleted results and data will be retrieved.

Charles Twine, the Criminal Investigations Directorate spokesperson says that the police are still investigating the matter. According to Twine, the other services that were affected include university servers, library systems and university email.

Kyambogo is expected to graduate more than 7,500 students from September 21 to 23.

