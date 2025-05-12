EU raises concern on rising human rights violations In Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The head of the European Union Delegation to Uganda, Ambassador Jan Sadek has expressed concern about increased reports of human rights abuses and extrajudicial actions by security forces.

In a speech to mark Europe Day, Ambassador Sadek said the use of military force against civilians, with apparent impunity, contradicts the principles of the rule of law.

He said the delegation has over the past months followed the developments with concern.

“We have observed extrajudicial actions by security forces; arbitrary detentions and degrading treatment of political opponents and journalists; and an alarming militarisation of the political sphere, the use of military force against civilians, with apparent impunity, contradicts the principles of the rule of law,” he said

“We are a Union that promotes multilateralism, rule of law, and human rights. We are not afraid to speak the truth – even when it is uncomfortable” he added.

Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Norbert Mao, the Chairperson of Uganda Human Rights Commission, Mariam Wangadya and former Prime Minister John Patrick Amama Mbabazi attended the function.

Wangadya recently ordered Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who is also President Yoweri Museveni’s son to release Bobi Wine’s bodyguard, Edward Sebuufu alias Eddie Mutwe from illegal detention. Eddie Mutwe was later arraigned before the Magistrate’s court. His lawyer, Magellan Kazibwe said Edward Sebuufu had been tortured using electrocution.

Human Rights groups have long accused the authorities of targeting the opposition especially during the run up to the 2026 elections. Nobert Mao in a May 5th statement condemned the alleged torture of Edward Sebuufu.

He said no citizen should face punishment without due process and that presenting tortured suspects before court undermines justice.

“No citizen should be subjected to any form of punishment unless found guilty after due process in courts of law,” he said.

Ambassador Sadek lauded Mao and Wangadya for speaking out against such intimidation. “We value the independence of the Judiciary and we call on all actors to ensure a calm, inclusive and credible process ahead of the elections in early 2026. The Ugandan people deserve no less” said Sadek.

EU Uganda Partnership

Ambassador Sadek said the EU’s partnership with Uganda is broad, deep, and growing stronger. He reported that EU-Ugandan trade reached a record 2 billion Euro or 8 Trillion Ugandan Schilling last year – with a trade surplus of EUR 500 million in Uganda’s favour.

“Ugandan exports to the EU have tripled since we began our regular Business Forums in 2020, and rose by 60% last year alone. That is a remarkable trend. And it shows that partnership pays off!”

He attributed the growth to the EU’s predictable and tariff-free arrangement that allows Uganda enjoys full access to the EU market – in sharp contrast to some other partners, where tariffs apply and large trade deficits persist.

“A balanced and rules-based trade relationship is in everyone’s interest – and the best way to ensure shared prosperity” he noted. EU remains Uganda’s largest source of foreign direct investment, accounting for nearly half of foreign direct investment inflows.

“Our companies – many of you are here tonight – believe in Uganda’s potential – in its people, in its markets, and in its future” he said.

He revealed that through Team Europe and the Global Gateway, the European Unin is investing in Uganda’s green transition – including over 170 million Euro to rehabilitate the Nalubaale and Kiira hydropower dams, through grants, and loans from the European Investment Bank – EIB – and the French Development Agency.

The EIB also has a promising pipeline of other strategic energy and infrastructure projects under consideration. He said Uganda remains an important regional player in a complex neighbourhood.

“The EU recognises Uganda’s contribution to regional stability – through its deployments, including in the DRC and Somalia. The EU is a partner for peace and security!”

