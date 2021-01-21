EU officials express readiness to work with Biden administration

Brussels, Belgium | THE INDEPENDENT | Top officials of the European Union (EU) rejoiced on Wednesday over the inauguration of the new administration of the United States, expressing their readiness to mend the broken partnership and laying out expectations for renewed transatlantic cooperation.

“Today is a very special day. I am ready to present to President Joe Biden our proposals for a new transatlantic agenda,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Twitter.

She posted a video, in which she addressed the European Parliament early on Wednesday, saying that “there is no greater need for global cooperation in the short term than in tackling the pandemic, which has been so devastating on both sides of the Atlantic.”

Von der Leyen said she was delighted to know that “on day one, as they announced, the new American administration, the United States, will rejoin the Paris Agreement” on climate change.

Charles Michel, president of the European Council, appeared along with von der Leyen at the European Parliament’s plenary. He said: “Today is the opportunity to rejuvenate our transatlantic relationship, which has greatly suffered in the last four years.”

Michel called on the two sides to work on five priorities, which are boosting multilateral cooperation, combating COVID-19, tackling climate change, rebuilding economies while promoting a digital transformation; and joining forces on security and peace.

He invited Biden to participate in an extraordinary European Council session in Brussels. Without giving the exact schedule, he suggested it could take place in parallel with a NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) summit.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in November 2020 that he would invite Biden to attend the next NATO summit set for 2021.

*********

XINHUA