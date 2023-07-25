Equity Bank enhances financial services provision by joining FITSPA

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Equity Bank Uganda has announced its official platinum membership with the Financial Technology Service Providers Association (FITSPA), further cementing its dedication to providing inclusive financial services, it said on July 25.

FITSPA, an independent and non-profit membership-based organisation is devoted to supporting Uganda’s drive to become a leading fintech hub by promoting access to affordable financial services through innovative information and communication technology, while also fostering financial inclusion.

By becoming a member of FITSPA, Equity Bank Uganda positions itself as the go-to institution for cutting-edge digital financial services, aligning with its mission to enhance the lives of individuals by offering modern and inclusive financial solutions.

“This strategic alliance enables Equity to collaborate with over 200 fintech industry members within the association, facilitating the creation of innovative solutions that will streamline access to banking services. Such endeavours will empower Ugandans both socially and economically, spanning across the entire country,” a press statement indicated.

Kenneth Onyango, the Executive Director of Commercial, Equity Bank said, “We are thrilled to join FITSPA, an institution known for its innovation within the FinTech sector. This partnership comes at an opportune moment as the financial services landscape undergoes transformation, empowering our customers and enriching their financial experiences.”

“The collaboration between Equity Bank Uganda and FITSPA presents a unique opportunity for the Bank to not only penetrate the thriving FinTech ecosystem in Uganda and beyond but also strengthen its brand positioning for enhanced business opportunities and valuable partnerships. Additionally, this partnership underscores the commitment to uplifting the socioeconomic fabric of society.”