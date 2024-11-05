Equity Bank and NARO set stage for 4th annual golf Open #EquityNaroGolfOpen

Wakiso, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s leading amateur and professional golfers converge this weekend for the 4th Annual Equity NARO Open at the MaryLouise Simkins Memorial Golf Club, in Wakiso District.

The Open is a major event for MaryLouise Simkins Memorial Golf Club and the partnership with Equity Bank supports the modest club that is situated at the National Agriculture Research Organization (NARO) in Namulonge.

In Equity’s commitment to nurturing new talent in golf, the bank has let several staff spend days training in Namulonge.

“We’re proud to back golf in Uganda and to encourage more people to discover and enjoy the game. We especially invite amateurs to join and learn, as we work together to grow this vibrant community,” said Equity Bank Managing Director Anthony Kituuka at a presser to launch the event today.

Last year, Dominic Musoke won the Equity Naro Golf Open with Musoke coming top in the pro event.

2023 Equity Naro Golf Open winners

Overall Winner : Dominic Musoke – 68, 71 (139)

: Dominic Musoke – 68, 71 (139) Professionals: Richard Baguma – 66