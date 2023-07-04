Engineers set for national tech exhibition in August

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Technology Conference and Exhibition (NTCE) 2023 will be held Thursday, August 17th to Friday, August 18th, 2023 at Hotel Africana, Kampala.

The event organised by the Uganda Institution of Professional Engineers (UIPE) will bring together over 500 engineers, stakeholders, students, and the public under the theme “Tapping Engineering opportunities for accelerated African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) implementation.” Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa will be chief guest.

The 26th edition of NTCE aims to create a platform where key stakeholders within the engineering fraternity can exchange knowledge, explore innovative ideas, share experiences, present research findings, and discuss cutting-edge technologies and approaches.

The conference will feature thought-provoking discussions on leveraging engineering expertise to enhance Uganda’s value proposition within the AfCFTA trade ecosystem, particularly by ensuring the availability of strategic engineering goods and services.

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) project, a flagship initiative of Agenda 2063, aims to establish a single market for goods and services across Africa. With a potential population of about 1.3 billion people and a combined GDP of approximately USD 3.4 trillion, AfCFTA seeks to eliminate trade barriers and promote intra-African trade. As Uganda prepares to dissolve physical borders within the trade ecosystem, the engineering fraternity will explore several questions related to the project.