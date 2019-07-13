Energy Ministry stuck as staff leave for petroleum authority, UNOC

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Several technical staff in the Energy Ministry mainly in the Directorate of Petroleum have left for well-paying jobs in the Petroleum Authority of Uganda-PAU and Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC), parliament heard on Friday.

As a result, the Ministry couldn’t spend Shillings 2.8 billion that was allocated for the salaries of the affected staff 2017/2018 in the financial year alone.

The matter came up in a meeting between the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chaired by Budadiri West MP, Nathan Nandala Mafabi and Energy Ministry Permanent Secretary, Robert Kasande and the Under Secretary, Prisca Boonabantu.

The duo was appearing to respond to audit queries raised by the Auditor General, John Muwanga in his June 2018 report. Boonabantu told the Committee that Shillings 2.8 billion wasn’t spent since it was meant to pay salaries of a number of staff that left the ministry.

It came after Nandala questioned why the Ministry budgeted for money it could not spend and later returned it to the Consolidated Fund. The Energy Ministry has an annual wage bill of Shillings 5.6 billion, according to Boonabantu.

The Energy Ministry Permanent Secretary, Robert Kasande said with this outflow of staff, Shillings 2.8 billion of their wages couldn’t be spent.

He told the committee that they have embarked on a recruitment process, which is also challenged since more people continue leaving for better pay in the two entities.

Frederick Angura, the Tororo South MP and Amudat Woman MP, Rosemary Nauwat asked to know the current staffing level in the Ministry.

Nandala also questioned whether work had grounded to a halt in the Ministry with the departure of several staff.

The Committee was shocked to learn that 70 percent of the staff in the Directorate of Petroleum have left.

Kwania County MP, Ayo Tonny questioned the reasons behind the staff departures, saying more will continue leaving unless the issues are resolved.

Kasande explained the dilemma of the ministry, saying he is working together with the Public Service Commission to fill the positions so that the Directorate of Petroleum doesn’t collapse.

Kasande further noted the need for government to bridge the gap in the salary disparities between semi-autonomous government agencies and ministries.

