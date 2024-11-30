Emorimor urges Ateker leaders, families to stop training children as future warriors

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Paul Sande Emolot, the Emorimor of the Teso Cultural Union, has underscored the importance of unity and peace across the Ateker communities during the closing ceremony of the three-day Ateker Festival held in Soroti. Addressing delegates from Kenya, Tanzania, South Sudan, Ethiopia, and Uganda, the Emorimor called for an end to inter-community conflicts and emphasized the shared identity of the Ateker people, whether Karimojong or Etesot.

The Emorimor lamented the continued practice of training children as future warriors in some Ateker communities and called on leaders and families to abandon the tradition. “Why should we, the Ateker community, continue to raid and kill each other?” he asked, urging a shift from violence to economic development.

He highlighted the untapped potential of resource-rich Ateker regions, noting that despite their wealth, the communities remain underdeveloped. “How long shall we sleep while the world moves forward? We must stop this cycle of raiding,” he said, encouraging dialogue and collaboration on pressing issues such as education, health, and infrastructure.

The Emorimor also appealed to governments in countries hosting Ateker communities to work together on a unified agenda to alleviate poverty and foster lasting peace. Ekal Etiir, Infrastructure Affairs Advisor to the South Ethiopia Regional State President and head of the Ethiopian delegation, expressed concerns over the disarmament process in the region.

He pointed out that while Uganda has made progress, the persistence of illegal firearms in neighboring countries remains a challenge. “Imagine disarming only one community while others still have weapons. Those with illegal arms will exploit the situation,” Etiir observed, advocating for synchronized efforts among governments to disarm all illegal firearms and ensure peace across Ateker regions.

The festival, which centered on themes of peace, unity, infrastructure, and education, provided a platform for delegates to discuss solutions to challenges faced by Ateker communities. A key focus was the issue of disarmament, with leaders urged to relay the festival’s resolutions to their respective governments for action. The Emorimor concluded by reminding attendees that the festival should not only serve as a celebration of Ateker culture but also as a rallying point for meaningful change.

