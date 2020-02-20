Eleven Archbishops to attend Kazimba Mugalu’s enthronement

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Organizing Committee for the enthronement of Dr. Steven Kazimba Mugalu as the 9th Archbishop of the Church of Uganda has deficit of Shillings 350 million, URN has learnt.

The Committee Chairperson Ruth Nankabirwa, says that they so far realised Shillings 782 million of the estimated budget of Shillings 1.16 billion.

Part of the money according to the Committee will be used to purchase a vehicle for the Archbishop valued at Shillings 400 million, the renovation of the Archbishop’s residence in Namirembe Shillings 280 million, purchase of chairs for Archbishop, Bishop and retired Bishops Shillings 18 million and the beautification of cathedral gardens Shillings 23 million among other expenditures.

Asked why the Church is purchasing a new vehicle for the Archbishop instead of inheriting the one currently used by the outgoing Archbishop Stanley Ntagali, Sadiiki Adams, the Communications Officer at the CoU Provincial Secretariat told URN that the Archbishop Ntagali has two official cars and all these are to be retained by the church whose Provincial Assembly Standing Committee will determine their future use.

He defended the purchase of the new car, saying the old ones cannot effectively be used by the new Archbishop to carry out his pastoral work throughout the Province and that would be left for emergency purposes. eanwhile 11 Archbishops from different countries have confirmed attendance of Kazimba’s enthronement scheduled for March 1, 2020 at St Paul’s Cathedral, Namirembe.

They are Foley Beach, the Archbishop of the Anglican Church in North America, Justin Welby, the Archbishop of the Church of England, Miguel Uchoa, the Archbishop of the Anglican Church in Brazil, Martin Nyaboho, the Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Burundi, Zacharie Masimango Katanda, the Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Congo and Jackson Ole Sapit, the Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Kenya.

The others are Henry Ndukuba, the Archbishop and Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Benjamin Kwashi, the General Secretary of the Global Anglican Future Conference (GAFCON), Laurent Mbanda, the Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Rwanda, Justin Badi Arama, the Archbishop and Primate of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan and the Albert Chama, the Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Central Africa.

Nankabirwa also said “Another 70 people are coming from partnerships with Gafcon Secretariat, Anglican Church in North America, CMS-Africa, CMS-UK, CMS-Ireland, Sharing of Ministries Abroad (SOMA)-USA, SOMA South Africa, Africa Inland Mission (Uganda office), South Korea, Fresh Wind Healing Ministry, Gafcon Ireland, Gafcon Tanzania, and the Dioceses of Bristol and Winchester in the Church of England.

****

URN