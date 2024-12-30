Elephantiasis hits Napak

Napak, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Authorities in Napak district have expressed concern about the rising cases of elephantiasis.

Elephantiasis is among the Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTD) reported in the sub-counties of Nabwal, Apeitolim, Poron, Lorengecora, and Iriiri. The communities live in the wet belt of the district which attracts the mosquitoes that spread the infections.

Information from the Napak Health Department indicates that the number of infections reported to the health facilities has risen to 15 in one year and is rapidly surging. The disease is spread by mosquito bites, causing swellings on the legs.

Timothy Teko, the Napak district health officer said that they have witnessed the recurrence of elephantiasis cases and the number is worrying. He said that the first case was reported in the sub-county of Nabwal between September and December 2023.

Teko expressed concern that the disease is escalating and there is no action taken yet. He said that they are now sensitizing the communities to stay away from swampy areas

Teko reiterated that the disease is not treatable but the community can always prevent it by avoiding a bite from the mosquitoes.

Teko said the concern has been reported to the Health Ministry and the Neglected Tropical Disease Control program. He said that the team has vowed to assess interventions.

Teko noted that they have embarked on planning meetings on how to carry out the basic treatment and referral for the cases to avoid escalations. He said this would also help the community to understand how to manage the infections and not to get scared.

Teko revealed that they are also advocating for the upgrade of the health centres and human resources to manage the infections.

Relatedly, the district health department confirmed that the community is now free from trachoma infections among the diseases of interest in Neglected Tropical Diseases.

Teko said that trachoma was the first to attack the community but was later contained through the project under the Queen Diamond Trust in partnership with the Ministry of Health. Napak has been put in the categories of the community free from trachoma.

****

URN