Electoral commission lifts CCEDU ban

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Electoral Commission has lifted the ban slapped on Citizens Coalition for Electoral Democracy (CCEDU). in July last year.

The lifting of the ban was announced on Thursday in a letter signed by Electoral Commission chairperson, Justice Byabakama Simon after a meeting with CCEDU representatives.

A six-member committee was set up in October to harmonise the working relationship between EC and CCEDU. The committee was tasked to identify issues of concern from both sides and propose how they should be resolved.

Byabakama says the committee presented its report, which was adopted and informed the lifting of the suspension.

“The joint committee report was presented to the Electoral Commission and was adopted. The report includes mutually biding recommendations, which both the commission and CCEDU committed to.” Byabakama said.

“Accordingly in a meeting held today, Thursday, 21st February 2019, at the Electoral Commission headquarters between the commission and CCEDU officials, the commission has taken the decision to lift the suspension of accreditation of CCEDU for electoral related activities,” he added.

In July, EC accused CCEDU of engaging in partisan activities. EC cited the women council elections calling, which CCEDU said was a sham.

Byabakama further accused CCEDU officials of going to the media and discrediting the electoral processes.

“Many times CCEDU has acted outside the election observance guideline as set by the Electoral Commission, this undermines the objectivity and commitment in adhering to the laid down standards of engagement as far as election-related activities are concerned,” Byabakama said in the suspension the 4th July 2018 suspension letter.

CCEDU a broad coalition bringing together over 800 like-minded civil society organizations and eight thousand individuals to advocate for electoral democracy in Uganda.