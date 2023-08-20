Ekwamu wins MTN August Monthly Tee at Entebbe Club

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Raymond Ekwamu, claimed his second MTN Monthly Mug on Saturday at Entebbe Club.

The Handicap 26 golfer returned a score of 66 nett to win the overall winners prize at the par 71 Lakeside Entebbe Club. Ekwamu had previously won the first quarter of the MTN Monthly Tee in June.

Kin Kariisa was the winner in Group A with a score of 67 nett while Harry Hakiza, claimed Group B with 67 nett, according to a press statement on the results.

Marin Etienne was winner Group C with 63 nett.

Annet Nakiyaga, was the Overall ladies winner with 65 nett while Sam Sejjaka and Nobuyoshi Kida with 69 and 69 on count back where Seniors and Guest Winners respectively.

MTN Uganda is the flagship sponsor while other co sponsors include Cfao Motors Uganda, Afrisafe Insurance Brokers and Castle Lite, who renewed there partnership with East Africa’s oldest club.