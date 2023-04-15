Egypt, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Kenya win at ITF/14 Under tournament

Nairobi ITF/CAT U-14 2 Legs: 16-22 April 2023

Boys:

1. Sebbi Rajan Muzamil

2. Samuel Okello the doubles maestro.

3. Tony Blair Oweknimungu

4. Cillian Ndilima

Girls:

Latifah Kampi

Hilder Afwoyoroth

Coach: Edward Odockcen

Kampala, Uganda | PHILLIP CORRY | Egypt’s Ibrahim Moaz Srour and Uganda’s Abdul Latif Sendyowa were Leg 1 and 2 winners in the boys category at the ITF/14 and Under tennis tournament that concluded on Friday at Lugogo tennis club.

The tournament that run from April 11-14 attract junior tennis players from Zimbabwe, Kenya, Nigeria, Egypt and Uganda and was a Confederation of African Tennis Grade 3 event the first in a long while, the CAT Grade 3 allows or is designed for more local players to complete.

Chepepa Kizivaisge from Zimbabwe was the girls winner of Leg 1 while the Samuel Okello and Ibrahim Moaz Srour where the Boys Leg 1 winners.

Sendyowa claimed the Boys title in Leg 2 with Kenya’s Nancy Kawira claiming the girls Leg 2 award

The boys Leg 2 title was won by Mazungu Muchengoti and Noah Samshonga from Zimbabwe.

Uganda entered a total of 20 boys and 22 girls with the majority of the junior players being products of the junior tennis initiative program which has been running since 2017.

Meanwhile, six players will compete in the Nairobi ITF/CAT U-14 2 Legs from Sunday to April 22.

Top seeds Abdul Latif Sendyowa and Jonah Ssentongo stayed behind to catch up with school having been in Burundi for the Zonals at the start of the year and Togo for the final event Africa Junior Championships for U-14 after a stellar performance on Bujumbura

Next week, action continues at te Africa Junior Championships Final Event For 16 & Under, Algiers 24-29 April 2023

4 players made it into the acceptance list/main draw of the Africa Junior Championship for 16 and Under to be hosted in Algiers. They are: Troy Zziwa (Boys) and Abigail Nabasinga, Edna Lovinsa Nabiryo and Maggie Flavia Namaganda(Girls).

This was on the back of Team Uganda’s best performance at the Zonals Championships in Bujumbura at the start of the year.