Egypt to host meeting of Sudan’s neighbors in effort to end conflict

Cairo, Egypt | Xinhua | Egypt announced Sunday the plan to host a summit meeting for Sudan’s neighboring countries on Thursday to find peaceful solutions to the Sudan crisis.

Leaders attending the meeting would discuss the creation of effective mechanisms in the region and internationally for settlement of the crisis as well as its repercussions on Sudan’s neighbors, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.

Sudan has suffered from armed clashes between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces across the country since April 15, which left more than 3,000 people killed and at least 6,000 others injured, according to the Sudanese Health Ministry.

More than 2.8 million people have been displaced, mostly internally, since the conflict broke out in Sudan, Egypt’s southern neighbor, according to UN estimates.