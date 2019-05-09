Edwin Keronga to head PostBank as Mukweli bows out

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Edwin Keronga has been appointed Managing Director of PostBank Uganda Limited, following the resignation of Stephen Mukweli.

Mukweli who has been the bank’s Managing Director since the early 2000s, handed in his resignation to the bank’s board chairman Grace Bakunda on Friday, a day after his appearance at the Anti-Corruption Court, where he and six other officials were charged with abuse of office, causing financial loss and conspiracy to defraud their employer.

The bank has consequently appointed Edwin Keronga as the acting Managing Director. In short profile, the PostBank said Keronga holds a Bachelor degree in Business Administration and Master of Science in Accounting and Finance from Makerere University. He joined PostBank in 2009 from the Inspectorate of Government where he had served as Head of Audit.

The investigation into PostBank activities started in the first week of April, following a whistle-blower’s petition to the State House Anti-Corruption Unit over possible fraud and office abuse. The team led by Lt Col Edith Nakalema said it based on credible information to undertake a special investigation on PostBank Uganda over abuse of office, involving a number of senior PostBank Personnel.

Bank of Uganda issued a statement a week later saying it was “working very closely with investigative teams and the Ministry of Finance to ensure that the services and operations of PostBank Uganda Limited are not interrupted.”

Jackie Tahakanizibwa, the PostBank publicist, told URN she didn’t have a comment on Mukweli’s issues but added that the statement issued today has all the details.

In the statement, the bank assured its customers, business partners and other stakeholders, that a dedicated team has been put in place to ensure smooth operations in all the branches countrywide and that banking operations have not in any way been affected by the events of recent weeks.

PostBank is owned by the Uganda government with 100 per cent shareholding. It is limited by shares and formed under the Public Enterprises Reform and Divestiture Statute of 1983 and the Uganda Communications Act, 1997 and incorporated under the Companies Act in 1998.

