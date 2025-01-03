Education Service Commission looking for 2,275 teachers for Seed Secondary Schools

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Education Service Commission intends to support 91 new Seed Secondary Schools across the country, by recruiting for them 2,851 staff in the next one month.

Each school will receive 31 staff and these will include two administrators (Headteacher and Deputy Headteacher), six non-teaching staff

and 23 teaching staff for different subjects.

Rev. Prof. Dr. Samuel A. Lubogo, chairperson of the Education Service, urged qualified persons from the public and private sector to apply for the vacant positions in the Seed Schools built under the Uganda Inter-government Fiscal Transfer Program (UGIFT). Each successful candidate will however signa contract to serve at the Seed School for at least five years.

Prof Lubogo was speaking in Kampala at a press briefing at the Media Centre where he explained the elaborate process of applying for the jobs. He revealed that a related advert was issued on 23rd December 2024 and will close on January 10, 2025.

“The Schools have been organised into 10 clusters to ease access to the application- submission process by the eligible teaching and non- Teaching staff,” said Dr. Samuel A. Lubogo, adding that “application forms will be submitted to designated Centres as already communicated to the public through Advert Number 4/2024. Each designated Centre will receive application forms for only schools in that cluster.”

Applicants have been advised to strictly use Application Form UGIFT/2/2024 and Summary Form UGIFT/2/2024 which can be accessed on the Education Service Commission Website www.esc.go.uo/publications.

Applicants have also been advised to apply for only one post, and only one school of their choice.