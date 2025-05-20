Eddie Mutwe cries out to magistrate for medical treatment

Magistrate Abdallah Kayiza tells Mutwe to make his case for treatment when he appears at the Hight Court

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There were emotional scenes as Edward Ssebuufu, popularly known as Eddie Mutwe, the head of security for NUP President Robert Kyagulanyi, appeared at Masaka High Court today.

Dressed in a black short-sleeved t-shirt and with a shawl wrapped around his neck, Ssebuufu, who looked visibly shaken and was shivering, displayed to the court scars of wounds that he says are a result of the torture he endured while in military detention. He had come to court walking with the support of crutches, and as soon as he settled in the suspects’ dock, he raised his two arms to display torture marks visible all over his arms.

As he narrated his ordeal, his mother, wife and other NUP supporters broke down in tears.

Mutwe was produced before Masaka Grade One Magistrate’s Court presided over by Abdallah Kayiza, for further mention of charges preferred against him by the state.

Before his lawyers, led by Samuel Muyizi and Magellan Kazibwe settled down to receive updates on the progress of investigations, Ssebufu sought the magistrate to allow him to express the miserable experiences he underwent.

He told the magistrate that daily, he swallows 12 painkillers to relieve himself of the pain, pleading with the court to find justification for ordering that he be allowed specialised medical attention.

“I have a lot of pain; I urgently need serious medical attention because my situation has been worsening, and the Masaka prison authorities have since failed to manage it,” he noted.

EDDIE MUTWE: “I take 12 pain killers every day. I’m dying… I feel I’m dying… If they must cut off my arms, let it be done so that I can get some treatment. I’m dying from pain.” Opposition leader Bobi Wine’s civilian bodyguard, Edward Ssebuufu, alias Eddie Mutwe, made the… pic.twitter.com/6VNGz5CIQW — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) May 20, 2025

On May 20th, he was presented before the same court where he was charged with aggravated robbery, four courts of simple robbery, and assaults occasioning actual bodily harm. Ssebuufu was produced before the court almost a week after he was reportedly abducted by security operatives from Mukono district and was held incommunicado, the UPDF CDF revealing on his X account, that he had him in his basement.

Ssebuufu is charged alongside three other members of Kyagulanyi’s security team, who have also been on remand since November last year. The others are Achilleo Kivumbi, Mugumya Gadafi, and Grace Wakabi, who were arrested in relation to a scuffle that ensued at Mmanja Village, Kissekka Sub-county in Lwengo district in May last year.

They are accused of assaulting and robbing mourners who including two female journalists who were covering the burial, which was overshadowed by politics

The trio with whom Ssebuufu is charged were in March, committed to the High Court to face trial. Meanwhile, Ssebuufu’s lawyer, Samuel Muyizzi, also requested the court to issue an order that his client get specialized treatment, as well as to defer his trial until he regains his full health.

However, the request was rejected by Moses Wasereka, the state attorney, indicating that investigations in the matters are complete and were ready to proceed with prosecution.

The magistrate ruled that because the investigations were complete, it was proper that Ssebuufu be committed for trial before the High Court.

“Since the committal papers are ready, this court finds it proper to send the accused person to the High Court. You can proceed and make your prayers before that court when you appear,” he indicated in the ruling.

The Magistrate also instructed the Masaka Prison authorities to transfer Ssebuufu to Manchson Bay prison facility, where he can get the requested medical attention.

Muyizi said that they are going to proceed to the High Court to challenge Ssebuufu’s trial before he receives specialised medical attention, outside the prison facilities.

