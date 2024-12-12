Ecobank and partners boost Uganda’s Blood Transfusion Services

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ecobank, in partnership with Malaria Free Uganda (MFU), the Ministry of Health, and other key stakeholders, donated critical blood bank equipment valued at Shs1.3 billion to the Uganda Blood Transfusion Services (UBTS). This generous contribution is aimed at enhancing UBTS’s capacity to address the urgent need for blood transfusions, particularly in cases of severe malaria- related anemia.

The donated equipment, including 2 double-door refrigerators, 4 platelet agitators, and 4-floor preparative centrifuges, will be deployed at the Nakasero Blood Bank in Kampala. This strategic move is expected to significantly improve blood storage, processing, and distribution capabilities.

Speaking at the handover, Grace Muliisa, Ecobank’s Managing Director, reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to supporting Uganda’s healthcare system.

“This initiative aligns with Ecobank’s mission to champion impactful, sustainable healthcare initiatives. By providing this equipment, we are helping UBTS to save lives and further strengthen Uganda’s healthcare system.”

“At Ecobank Uganda, we remain committed to championing a malaria-free Uganda through our partnership with Malaria Free Uganda.”

Malaria remains a significant public health challenge in Uganda, with severe cases often resulting in life-threatening anaemia. The disease accounts for a substantial portion of the country’s blood usage, with over 12 million cases reported annually. By supporting UBTS, this initiative aims to alleviate the burden of malaria and ensure that patients in need receive timely and effective blood transfusions.

Kenneth Mugisha, The Board Chairman for Malaria Free Uganda, highlighted the organization’s resource mobilization and advocacy role, acknowledging the importance of engaging partners to support the National Malaria Control Division (NMCD)’s vision of zero malaria deaths.

“This equipment marks a significant step toward ensuring the availability of sufficient blood to manage severe malaria and avert preventable deaths. We thank Ecobank and all stakeholders for their continued commitment,” he said.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, praised the collaboration and called for more resources and commitments to eliminate malaria in Uganda. ​ She urged continued support for the MFU Malaria Elimination Fund to sustain interventions that reduce malaria and strengthen public health systems.

The partnership highlights the importance of private sector and multi-stakeholder collaboration in addressing health challenges. ​ The donated equipment will improve UBTS’s efficiency in blood collection, processing, and storage, benefiting not only malaria-related anaemia but also maternal health and emergency trauma response. ​ With ongoing support, achieving zero malaria deaths is possible.