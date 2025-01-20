EC starts update of National Voters Register

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Electoral Commission has started updating the National Voters Register today ahead of the 2025-2026 general election. The three-week exercise started today, Monday, January 20th, and will end on February 10th, 2025, at different update stations in communities.

Julius Mucunguzi, the Head of Public Relations and EC Spokesperson, says that the exercise is crucial for the country and the electoral body to generate a credible National Voters Register.

“To be able to be a voter, candidate, an agent of a candidate, or raise a petition if there is an election matter, you must be a registered voter and on the voters’ register. So, it is critical and significant for any eligible Ugandan to be able to exercise their right under Article 59 of the Constitution which grants the right to vote. You must be on the National Voters Register,” said Mucunguzi.

A separate statement issued by the Electoral Commission indicates that the Voters Register shall be publicized for each of the 10,717 parishes or wards throughout Uganda from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on each of the appointed dates, including weekends. According to the Commission, the purpose of the update exercise is to enable eligible Ugandan citizens aged 18 years and above who are not yet registered as voters to do so.

🎥 EC Chairperson, Justice Byabakama Mugenyi Simon flags off the General Update of the National Voters’ Register exercise at Kamwokya 2, Kampala Central Division.#RegisterToVote #VoterUpdateUG pic.twitter.com/0GBxbIyShd — The Electoral Commission – Uganda (@UgandaEC) January 20, 2025

Paul Bukenya, the Deputy EC Spokesperson, says that the National Voters Register update will also enable registered voters who wish to transfer to new polling locations to apply for transfer and those already registered to check and confirm the correctness of their particulars and appear on the Voters Register at the voting locations that they indicated during registration.

“Students who were registered by the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) under a special arrangement and have since turned 18 years old will be able to present their National Identification Number (NIN), for updating and assignment of a polling station within their parish of residence or origin,” said Bukenya.

The Electoral Commission emphasizes that it is during the exercise that they will also compile and update the National Youths Voters’ Register for the election of Youth Councils and Committees, the National Older Persons Voters’ Register for the election of Older Persons Council and Committees, the National PWDs register for the election of PWD Councils and Committees.

Mucunguzi says that one must first and foremost be on the National Voters Register to be able to get their particulars extracted for purposes of these Special Interest Groups elections.

*****

URN