EC gives way for UNRA to build Kampala Flyover

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Electoral Commission has finally handed over its former Jinja road premises to the Uganda National Roads Authority-UNRA to pave way for the implementation of the Kampala Flyover project and road upgrade in the area.

The former Electoral Commission Headquarters on Plot 55, Jinja Road, that was handed over today, will make part of the site for the development of Lot 2 of the Kampala Flyover project aimed at lessening traffic congestion.

Electoral Commission Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama, told Uganda Radio Network that the premises, which sit on 1.093 hectares of land, are valued at Shillings 23 billion. EC was expected to vacate the Jinja Road premises by June 2021 but failed to do so.

“It is not easy to leave a place you have known as home for many decades, so many memories that cannot be easily washed away, but we have to accept change especially if it is for the better,” he said.

Justice Byabakama said that the EC had plans to build permanent offices in the area but they were advised by the Works and Transport Ministry that the land would be affected by the development of the standard gauge railway and the Kampala Flyover project.

The Commission has since relocated to Seventh Street Industrial Area at the former headquarters of the National Housing and Construction Company. Justice Byabakama said that they have shifted at an appropriate time for efficient service delivery to Ugandans.

Lawrence Pario, an Engineer from UNRA said that the authority needs an additional US$ 200 million because of the change in the design of the standard Gauge Railway, which forced them to change the road design.

The engineer also said that the Kampala flyover lot II is going to have bus transit routes, improve the efficiency of traffic flow and all the roads will be signalized for quick traffic flow. The Electoral Commission has occupied the affected premises for over 27 years and conducted five general elections from 2001 to the recent one of 2021.

