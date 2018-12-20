‘Let construction of the Kampala Flyover start’

▶ Kampala Flyover links to:

✅ Kampala-Jinja Expressway

✅ Kibuye-Busega-Mpigi Expressway

✅ Kampala-Entebbe Expressway

✅ Kampala Northern by Pass

▶ Phase 1

✅ Junction upgrading at Shoprite & Clock Tower

✅ Road upgrading at Queensway, Entebbe, Nsambya, Mukwano & Ggaba roads

✅ Pedestrian bridges at Clock Tower, Shoprite & Kibuli

✅ Underpass at Nsambya

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kampala Flyover Construction and Road Upgrading Project (KFCRUP) will ensure Uganda plays a key role as a transit point in the regional Northern Corridor transport route.

Run under the Northern Corridor Integration Projects (NCIP), the Northern Corridor is the busiest and most important transport route in East and Central Africa, providing a gateway through Kenya to the landlocked economies of Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and Eastern DR Congo, as well as South Sudan.

The Kampala flyover project that was launched on Wednesday by President Yoweri Museveni, will feed traffic into the Northern Corridor. All part of or linked to the Northern Corridor are the Kampala Northern Bypass, Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, the Kampala-Jinja Expressway, the Kibuye-Busega-Mpigi Expressway, the Bus Rapid Transit pilot Project and the proposed Nakasero – Northern Urban Expressway (VVIP Expressway)

Economic benefits The logistic improvement of roads feeding the Northern Corridor will greatly contribute to the economic development of Uganda, according to Museveni. Uganda still relies on its road network for the movement of over 90% of its goods and passenger traffic. “The project will improve urban transportation in Kampala City Centre because newer roads are easier to drive on meaning that your daily commute will be faster and less wear and tear on your vehicle,” he said. He added that other benefits will include reduction of traffic congestion as the fly over would remove vehicles that pass through; acquisition of skills and knowledge by Ugandan engineers and technicians; employment to both skilled and unskilled laborers. The project will also promote and support industrial growth by consumption of local steel and other building materials and improve the safety of the pedestrians who will pass above roads on pedestrian bridges, among others. The Japanese Ambassador to Uganda, Kazuaki Kameda, said that his government was committed to supporting the development of Uganda and that the project would help Uganda address the huge economic losses accruing from traffic congestion. ***** SOURCE: PPU The Sh295 billion #Kampala Flyover Project #KampalaFlyover https://t.co/39dKpIrDAd pic.twitter.com/rbh5LYkBBW — The Independent (@UGIndependent) December 19, 2018