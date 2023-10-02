Eastern Uganda endorses Amuriat for FDC presidency

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Delegates from the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) representing six sub-regions in eastern Uganda have officially endorsed Patrick Amuriat as the next party president. These sub-regions include Bugisu, Bukedi South, Bukedi North, Sebei, Busoga and Kyoga.

The endorsement event took place at the Mountain Inn Hotel in Namakwekwe in Mbale City Northern City Division over the weekend, with the primary objective of hearing Amuriat’s message. Emma Sebunyo, a delegate from Bulambuli district, mentioned that the competition for the party president’s seat is between Moses Byamugisha and Patrick Amuriat Oboi.

Sebunyo noted that Amuriat has demonstrated effective leadership, especially in his efforts to unite the party and resist attempts by those aligned with Dr. Kiiza Besigye, the former FDC president to undermine it. He says that delegates believe Amuriat is the right person to continue as party president. Samuel Owuma, a delegate from Busia district, pointed out that the successful collaboration between Nathan Nandala Mafabi as the General Secretary and Amuriat over the past five years has contributed to the party’s stability. Consequently, they see no reason to change the party’s leadership.

Patrick Amuriat Oboi, who is seeking re-election, appealed to delegates to vote for him on October 6th, 2023 during the delegate’s conference. He emphasized the importance of working with Nandala to bring stability to the party amid the current conflicts. Amuriat reassured delegates and party supporters, urging them to remain calm.

He dismissed concerns that the party would disintegrate due to the ongoing disputes within Besigye’s faction. Geoffrey Ekanya, the Tororo county member of parliament urged all FDC delegates and supporters to participate in the delegate conference where they will vote for the party’s leadership.

