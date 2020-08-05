Eastern NRM youth leaders endorse Kadaga

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | National Resistance Movement-NRM youth leaders from eastern region have pledged to support the re-election of the speaker of parliament, Rebecca Kadaga as the second national chairperson of the ruling party.

The youth chairpersons drawn from various districts in Eastern Uganda unanimously resolved to back Kadaga in a meeting organized by Karamoja Affairs State Minister, Moses Kizige at the Civil Service College in Jinja city on Tuesday. Kadaga is facing competition from the Bukono county legislator, Persis Namuganza.

The duo’s contest has drawn mixed reactions from the public since they both hail from Busoga region. Whereas Kadaga’s sympathizers continue to canvas for her votes in different parts of the country, Namuganza’s supporters have resorted to radio talk shows where they are asking delegates to support her bid.

Samuel Odong, the NRM National Youth League Publicity Secretary says there are powerful politicians who are campaigning against Kadaga’s bid for the CEC position by bribing delegates to boycott the forthcoming elections.

Odong however, says he has mobilized fellow youth from Teso sub region who have agreed to team up with other delegates to boost their support for Kadaga.

Abby Beru, the NRM youth league vice chairperson in charge of eastern Uganda, says they have signed a resolution to back Kadaga due to her support towards different youth led empowerment projects within the region.

Kizige says chairpersons of NRM leagues from different districts within Busoga sub region have agreed to elect Kadaga due to her quest for better household incomes and women emancipation.

URN