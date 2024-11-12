DTB, NFA move to restore Kasonke Forest reserve in Masaka

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Diamond Trust Bank and the National Forestry Authority have partnered to restore the Kasonke Forest reserve in Masaka, which has seen more than 31% of its total land mass encroached for charcoal, agriculture, and settlement.

The forest initially measuring 508 hectares, is a vital water catchment area for Lake Victoria, and a key bird sanctuary for Masaka City and surrounding areas.

According to the partnership, the initial phase will see at least 10,000 trees planted on 15 hectares mostly consisting of indigenous varieties such as Musizi, Musambya, and others.

Juliet Mubi, the NFA publicist said on Nov.9 that Kasonke Forest Reserve has long been cherished for its lush ecosystems, dating back to its establishment as a protected area by the colonial administration in 1922.

She said historically, the forest played an essential role in preserving water sources, protecting land, and hosting diverse flora and fauna.

However, unregulated encroachment, especially during periods when boundary markings faded, led to substantial environmental harm and posed ongoing threats to the forest’s survival.

In recent years, however, encroachment of Kasonke has led to significant degradation, eating away almost 158 hectares of the forest.

Mubi pointed out that Uganda’s forestry cover has been drastically reduced over the decades, falling from nearly 50% at the time of independence to just around 13%.

According to Kaziro Kyambadde, DTB’s head of corporate and institutional banking, their partnership with NFA brings in both resources and a shared commitment to sustainability, to align with Uganda’s Vision 2020-2025 and global climate action goals, with DTB committed to achieving Net Zero by 2030.

Kyambadde said, “At DTB, we view climate risk in finance as critical. That’s why we apply strict ESG criteria to all projects we support. As we finance development, we are committed to ensuring that no project will harm our natural environment. From monitoring pollution in manufacturing to ensuring worker protections, these ESG commitments reflect our belief that banks must actively contribute to sustainable growth.”