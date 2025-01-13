DROUGHT: Kasese district lost 700 cows due to shortage of water in 2024

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kasese District lost up to 700 cows in 2024 due to excessive drought, according to the District Veterinary Officer (DVO), Dr. Yusuf Kibaya. The hardest-hit areas include Nyakatonzi, Karusandara, Lake Katwe, and Katwe-Kabatoro Town Council.

Dr. Kibaya revealed that over 3,000 cattle have succumbed to drought in Kasese over the past five years. He expressed concern that another dry spell could further devastate farmers, emphasizing the urgent need for preparations to mitigate its impact.

He advised farmers to adopt better practices, such as the silage method, which preserves nutrients in green fodder grasses, leaves, and plants. These measures could help livestock survive prolonged dry spells.

Dr. Kibaya also raised concerns about the potential impact on the Parish Development Model (PDM), noting that 70% of program beneficiaries in Kasese rely on animal rearing as their main enterprise.

The increasing frequency of droughts, coupled with rising temperatures, highlights the pressing challenge of climate change in Uganda. Dr. Kibaya emphasized the importance of planting more trees to restore nature and combat the adverse effects of climate change.

