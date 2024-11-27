Dr Ben Ssenkeera: The candidate to propel Uganda Veterinary Association to new heights

COMMENT | JAMES MBUGA | In a pivotal moment for the Uganda Veterinary Association (UVA), Dr. Ben Ssenkeera stands as a beacon of hope and progress, contesting for the presidency with a visionary plan that promises to uplift the association to unprecedented levels of excellence. As the UVA heads to elections in Mbarara, the veterinary community is rallying behind Dr. Ssenkeera, whose passion, experience, and strategic foresight make him the ideal leader to take the association forward.

Dr. Ssenkeera has outlined a detailed and ambitious roadmap for the Uganda Veterinary Association, focusing on five key pillars: inclusive leadership, professional development, organizational transparency, strategic advocacy, and community engagement. With a track record of financial stability, transparent governance, and effective advocacy, Dr. Ssenkeera is poised to ensure every veterinarian in Uganda is heard, valued, and supported.

A Track Record of Excellence

Currently serving as the Treasurer of UVA, Dr. Ssenkeera has overseen a dramatic increase in the association’s financial capacity. He successfully attracted sponsorships from international pharmaceutical giants like Galvmed and Boehringer Ingelheim, as well as local partners. This collaborative partnership has allowed the association to expand its programs, ensuring a more vibrant and financially secure future.

Dr. Ssenkeera’s experience extends beyond financial stewardship. He has been instrumental in advancing public health policies, leading the Progressive Control Pathway for Foot-and-Mouth Disease (PCP-FMD) in Uganda, and co-authoring research on antimicrobial resistance. His work with the Veterinary Disease Surveillance Network (VEDASNET) and the Redemption Song Foundation underscores his commitment to the welfare of all Ugandans, particularly underserved communities.

A Vision for an Inclusive UVA

Dr. Ssenkeera’s vision for the UVA centres on inclusivity. He aims to empower regional UVA chapters by providing seed funding and logistical support, ensuring that veterinarians in every part of Uganda feel represented and have access to opportunities for growth. Under his leadership, young veterinary graduates will be paired with experienced mentors, fostering the next generation of veterinary professionals.

Moreover, Dr. Ssenkeera intends to amplify the voices of underrepresented groups, ensuring that 20-30% of leadership roles are occupied by women and recent graduates by 2026. He has pledged to provide targeted outreach campaigns, digital resources, and mentorship opportunities to build an inclusive and supportive community for all UVA members.

Professional Development and Advocacy

Dr. Ssenkeera is committed to transforming UVA into a central hub for veterinary education and innovation. By collaborating with international institutions and accrediting Continuing Professional Development (CPD) programs, he aims to equip veterinarians with the skills needed to address modern challenges facing mankind, such as antimicrobial resistance.

In the realm of advocacy, Dr. Ssenkeera plans to forge strategic alliances with key regulatory bodies, farmer associations, and civil society organizations to influence policies that benefit both veterinarians and the broader agricultural community. His vision includes lobbying for increased funding for veterinary services, improved welfare for veterinarians, and stronger regulations for veterinary medicines.

Organizational Excellence and Community Engagement

Transparency and accountability are at the core of Dr. Ssenkeera’s plan for UVA. His leadership as Treasurer has already demonstrated his ability to manage the association’s finances effectively, and he plans to expand on this by digitizing records, conducting regular audits, and securing official ownership of UVA’s premises. He also recognizes the importance of community engagement. He plans to organize annual veterinary health camps and community outreach programs, offering free services such as vaccinations and deworming to underserved farming communities. These initiatives will not only improve animal health but also enhance the visibility and impact of veterinarians across Uganda.

The Right Leader at the Right Time

Dr. Ben Ssenkeera is more than just a candidate; he is a leader with a clear, actionable vision for the future of the Uganda Veterinary Association. His passion for inclusive leadership, dedication to professional development, commitment to transparency, and experience in advocacy make him the best candidate to lead UVA into a new era of growth and impact.

On November 29th, the choice is clear. Vote for Dr. Ben Ssenkeera and be part of a journey that will elevate the Uganda Veterinary Association to greater heights. Together, let us make UVA a beacon of progress for the veterinary community and the nation at large