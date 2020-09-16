DPP takes over Mabirizi’s suit against Kyagulanyi

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Directorate of Public Prosecutions has taken over the private suit instituted by Male Mabirizi against the National Unity Platform-NUP principal Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine. Mabirizi accused Kyagulanyi of uttering false documents.

Last month, Mabirizi instituted three criminal charges of giving false information, obtaining registration by false pretense and uttering false documents against Kyagulanyi in Wakiso Chief Magistrates Court. In one of the charges, Mabirizi alleges that the names that appear on Kyagulanyi’s O’level certificate are different from those that appear on his A’level certificate.

Mabirizi alleges that on May 31, 2017, Kyagulanyi gave false information to the Wakiso district returning officer on the basis of which he was nominated as a candidate in the Kyadondo East parliamentary race well knowing that it was a lie. As such, the charge sheet drafted by Mabirizi shows that if the returning officer had known the facts, Kyagulanyi would not qualify for nomination.

A criminal summon was then issued requiring Kyagulanyi to go and take plea on three offences related to giving false information about his age. Today, when the matter came up before the court, Wakiso Resident State Attorney Emilly Ninsiima submitted that the DPP had vested interest in handling the case.

Mabirizi tried in vain to oppose the DPP’s application saying he has the capacity to successfully prosecute the suit.

Wakiso Grade One Magistrate Esther Nyadoi approved the DPP’s application to take over the matter and directed Mabirizi to handover all the documents relating to the matter.

She also turned down Mabiriizi’s request to issue an arrest warrant for Kyagulanyi for skipping the court session saying she didn’t see any reason to do so since it was the first time the matter was coming up for hearing. Mabiriizi out-rightly told the magistrate that he will appeal the ruling in the high court.

Kyagulanyi was represented by a team of lawyers including Anthony Wameli, Benjamin Katana, Fred Egesa and Shamim Malende.

******

URN