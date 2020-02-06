DP organizing secretary annuls election of party leaders in Masaka

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Organizing Secretary of the Democratic Party-DP, Suleiman Kidandala has annulled the recently conducted elections for party leaders in Masaka district.

The Democratic Party is embroiled in a series of wrangles arising out of the procedures of updating its structural leadership across the country. There were reports that the elections that were held on January 30, 2020, were marred with grave irregularities.

It is on this basis that Kidandala called for fresh elections in Masaka, overturning the outcome of a process presided over by the party’s National Vice President and DP district Chairman Fred Mukasa Mbidde. The decision was announced during a meeting with party members, held at Patel Shamji hall in Masaka town today.

Kidandala said that his decision is based on complaints and petitions contesting the manner in which the process was conducted. He adds that despite halting the elections prior to polling day to allow the party to resolve their grievances, the instruction by the party Management Committee meeting was deliberately defied by a small clique of individuals.

Kidandala who accordingly carried the fresh election materials that included voter registers for all villages in Masaka and result returning forms asked the members to disregard the earlier process and carry out a new one in a transparent manner.

Kidandala insists that his decision is backed by the party’s constitution which vests in him, powers to organize and supervise elections of the party, despite contestation by a section of the members of the National Executive Committee including the Party President Nobert Mao.

He argues that he could not involve himself in any elections irregularities that would taint his repute.

Samuel Lubega Mukaaku, one of the DP bigwigs and former presidential candidate has called on the DP members in Masaka to freely participate in fresh election processes saying it’s organized for the good of the party.

Francis Kumuli and Bonney Stephen Kasujja, the DP chairpersons for Buwunga sub-county and Masaka Municipality respectively indicated that they had earlier mobilized members in their jurisdictions to desist from participating in the sham election process.

But Fred Mukasa Mbidde, the DP National Vice President observes that the Organizing Secretary cannot solely cancel a process authorized by the party’s highest organ; the National Executive Committee. He insists that the leaders elected through his process are legitimate and can only be nullified through courts of law.

*******

URN