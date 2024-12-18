Don Nasser gets bail in defilement case

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Socialite Nasser Nduhukire, popularly known as Don Nasser, has been granted a cash bail of sh3 million by the International Crimes Division (ICD) of the High Court.

Don Nasser was on Wednesday granted bail by the Court presided over by Judge Dr Andrew Bashaija the head of ICD after spending about three months on remand on charges of aggravated trafficking in children and defilement in the case in which he is jointly charged with Promise Ateete.

The Judge has also granted a non-cash bond of 50 million shillings to each of Nduhukire’s four sureties. Additionally, Nduhukire has been ordered to deposit his passport with the registrar and is prohibited from travelling internationally without court permission. If allowed to travel, he must return his passport to the deputy registrar upon his return, who will then notify immigration authorities.

Nduhukire has also been instructed to report to the Deputy Registrar every month for up to six months, after which the case will be submitted for pretrial before a single Judge.

In his ruling, Justice Bashaija stated that he was satisfied with Nduhukire’s fixed place of abode, despite allegations that he had fled to an unknown location. The Judge also dismissed the Prosecution’s claims that Nduhukire would interfere with witnesses and the victim, citing that none of the witnesses is known to the court and that the offence does not involve violence or guns.

Justice Bashaija further noted that the court cannot consider pending charges mentioned in the general inquiry file at Kira Road Police Station, as the contents of the file are unknown and it is unclear whether these charges will be pursued.

The judge also acknowledged that the elaborate procedures required under international law, including pre-trial hearings, confirming charges, and status conferences, may lead to substantial delays in the trial. Given that Nduhukire was arrested on September 20, 2024, and spent over two months in Luzira prison before being committed to the International Crimes Division, the court considered it necessary to balance the need for a fair trial with the potential for delay.

Furthermore, Justice Bashaija observed that Nduhukire’s claim of abduction from Kenya raises significant human rights concerns, which require separate evidence and examination. However, the Judge explained that this issue cannot be resolved within the bail application.

The court granted Nduhukire bail, citing that the prosecution had not provided sufficient evidence to demonstrate that he would interfere with witnesses or the victim, or that he would fail to appear for trial, thereby dismissing the grounds within which the Prosecutors led by Richard Birivumbuka wanted him to be denied bail.

Don Nasser was committed by the Buganda Road Chief Magistrates Court in November 2025 following the completion of investigations.

Prosecutors allege that Don Nasser, and Promise Ateete, who is currently out on bail, committed a series of crimes between May 3rd, 2024, and May 27th, 2024.

The alleged offences occurred in multiple locations, including Acacia Avenue, Tagore Living Apartments along Kayunga Road in Kampala District, and Kito Zone Kira Municipality, Wakiso District.

According to the Prosecution, Don Nasser and Ateete recruited, received, transported, or harboured a 16-year-old girl using fraudulent means, abuse of power, or exploiting her vulnerability.

The intention prosecutors claim, was sexual exploitation. Furthermore, it is alleged that Don Nasser defiled the girl, who was procured by Ateete, to have unlawful carnal knowledge of her and used toxic substances such as cocaine to drag the victim into sexual activities on some occasions.

****

URN