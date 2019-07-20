Dolphins, Oilers game ends prematurely due to faulty rim

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A hotly contested basketball game between defending champions City Oilers and the JKL Dolphins ended prematurely on Friday night after the rim became faulty.

Although the National Basketball Association games between JKL and Oilers started off smoothly in a fully packed YMCA Arena, the games were stopped towards the end of the second quarter following a dunk from Oilers James Okello that left the hoop completely out of shape.

While the Oilers had taken the lead of 36-28 in the seventh minute of the second quarter, the games could not proceed following the incident which left the basketball lovers displeased.

JKLs Brian Muramba said the game stopped at a time when they were making a comeback in the last minutes of the second quarter adding that although the Oilers were leading, the Dolphins were still hoping for a win. Muramba says that they will use the lull to plan a rebuttal against the oilers.

The Federation of Uganda Basketball Association President Nasser Serunjogi told fans that FUBA will be able to work on the rim and reschedule the games.

“The game between JKL Dolphins Sports Club and City Oilers Basketball Club has been halted midway due to unavoidable circumstances but the game will be rescheduled and communication will be made as soon as possible,” a statement by FUBA reads.

The earlier game played at 8 p.m. however saw the UCU canons stop Ndejje University Angels 64-57.

This is not the first time NBL games are stopped prematurely, on several occasions the games have been stopped due to bad weather, broken rims, while in other cases the games were postponed due to missing basketballs and absence of venues.

