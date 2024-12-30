Doctors suspended after patient dies at Kamwokya Med Care

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Medical and Dental Practitioners Council, chaired by Professor Joel Okullo Odom, has suspended three doctors from Kamwokya Med Care Center for gross professional misconduct and negligence, that led to the death of a patient.

The council’s decision stems from a complaint filed by Andrew Ikwap, the husband of Doreen Mpumwire Ikwap, who died on January 22, 2023, after undergoing a myectomy (a major surgery to remove uterine fibroids) and ovarian cystectomy at the facility.

According to the investigation, Doreen, who had been struggling with infertility, visited Kamwokya Med Care Centre on January 19, 2023, where she was attended to by Dr. Richard Waigumba, the Proprietor of Kamokya Med Care and a medical officer with a degree in Biomedical Sciences (2011) and a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBChB) degree from Makerere University.

Dr. Waigumba, who had previously worked as an Orthopedic Officer (2005), started operating a private medical clinic in 2016, registered with the Uganda Medical and Dental Practitioners Council (UMDPC) under the supervision of Dr. James Kafeero.

The investigation revealed that Dr Waigumba had persuaded and convinced Doreen that he would perform a myomectomy, cystectomy, and unblock the fallopian tube, enabling the couple to conceive naturally. He contacted Dr. Andrew Odongkara who claimed to be a general surgeon, to operate.

However, the investigation found that Dr Andrew Odongkara had abandoned his Master of Medicine in Obstetrics and Gynaecology course at Makerere University in 2011 and had not completed the course he enrolled in 2007. He had also not had a valid annual practising license since 2021.

The operation was performed on January 19, 2023, with Dr. Odongkara as the lead surgeon, assisted by Dr. Waigumba. However, the patient’s condition deteriorated post-operatively, and she eventually died on January 22, 2023.

As a result, the Ethics and Disciplinary Committee of the Council conducted a preliminary hearing of the matter on March 1, 2024, and resolved to subject the complaint to a full inquiry. The inquiry was conducted on May 7, 2024, during which the council received oral testimonies from witnesses.

Furthermore, the facility lacked adequate resources for critical care, including a high-dependence unit, laboratory equipment, and a recovery room on top of working in an old unmodified residential building. The Council also found that the medical officers had not written the patient’s notes in the file despite having been there for more than three days, an indicator of unethical behaviour of poor patient record keeping.

The surgery was reportedly complicated by adhesions involving the omentum, intestine, bladder, uterus, and anterior abdominal wall. Despite these complications, Dr. Waigumba and Dr. Odongkara Andrew proceeded to perform the surgery, which ultimately led to Doreen’s death.

The investigation also implicated Dr James Kafeero, a medical officer with a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBChB) degree from Makerere University, who was supposed to supervise the facility but failed to do so.

The council also found that the doctors involved in the surgery were neither qualified nor competent to perform the procedure. The facility was also found to be operating beyond its licensed mandate, and the doctors were found to have falsified patient records.

Dr. Richard Waigumba the Proprietor of Kamokya Med Care has been suspended from medical practice for two years for participating in mismanagement of the patient by hiring an unlicensed doctor. His suspension will be followed by a one-year supervised attachment at a healthy facility that will be identified by the Council.

“After which he may re-apply for reinstatement on the register. Failure to adhere to these sanctions shall lead to more severe sanctions which could include permanent erasure from the Register”, reads the decision dated July 1st 2024.

Dr. Odongkara who was also employed at Malcom Medical Centre in Kisaasi will face the same sanctions as his Kamokya Med Care boss Dr Waigumba.

However, Dr. James Kafeero is suspended for one year and will have a six-month supervised attachment.

The Council has also referred Nurses Celine Kadondi and Brenda Nabwami to the Nurses and Midwifery Council for disciplinary action.

The Registrar of Uganda Medical and Dental Practitioners Council, Dr Ivan Kisuule confirmed the decision saying that they were implemented.

The council has also recommended the immediate closure of Kamwokya Med Care Centre for operating beyond its licensed mandate.

Cases of professional negligence have been common in this country by the medical professionals. Some have been arrested and sent to prison and their facilities closed.

