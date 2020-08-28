Display of NRM voters register fails to kick off in Luweero

Luweero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The display of the National Resistance Movement- NRM party register in Luweero district has failed to start.

On Thursday, the Deputy Chairperson of National Resistance Movement Electoral Commission John Arimpa Kigyagi announced that the display of the register will start today and end on Tuesday 1st September 2020 from 9:00 am-5:00 pm.

Kigyagi asked party supporters to participate in the exercise and verify their details on the registers.

However, a survey by URN in sub-counties of Butuntumula, Luweero sub county and Luweero town council indicates that there has been no display and supporters were not aware of the exercise.

Namugera Nkokonyole the NRM chairperson of Kakookolo village says that the village registrar has not yet started to conduct the display and he is also not yet briefed about the exercise.

Evans Musoke an NRM supporter at Lumu zone in Luweero town says he was equally unaware and expressed worry that the village tribunal may sit without the knowledge of the supporters and delete some voters to favour some aspirants.

Abbey Ssozi, the aspirant for LCV chairperson on the NRM ticket says that its unfortunate that day one of the exercise has elapsed without any activity yet there are few days left to the deadline.

Ssozi also faulted NRM registrars for not popularizing the display exercise which may go unnoticed.

The sub-county and town council registrars who declined to be named said they received calls on Friday to pick party registers but it was difficult for them to redistribute them to the village registrars on the same day to kick off the exercise.

The registrars added that there were complaints that the party is yet to communicate how much each registrar will receive as an allowance for the four days.

David Kamugisha, the Luweero district NRM registrar says that they received the registers late which affected the distribution.

He however explained all sub-county registrars have been told to pick the registers and ensure the exercise begins immediately.

Kamugisha also asked party supporters to use the few days to check for their particulars to avoid complaints on voting day.

In Nakasongola district, the display exercise in Kakooge and Nabiswera sub-counties hit a snag after the registers were not delivered.

Godfrey Kibi Good the Nakasongola NRM district registrar says that the registers were not returned from the NRM electoral offices where they were taken for compilation.

Kibi however noted that they have contacted the NRM Electoral Commission to ensure that the registers are sent and the display completed in remaining days.

The Nakasongola Woman MP Margaret Komuhangi has vowed to mobilize party supporters to boycott elections next week if the registers are not sent in time.

Komuhangi says she repeatedly reminded the Electoral Commission to return the registers in vain.

According to the revised party road map, the primaries for district woman and constituency Member of Parliament are scheduled on 4th September next week.

The primaries for LCV chairperson, mayors and councilors will be held on 11th September.

URN