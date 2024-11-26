DISO killed in accident in Kiryandongo

Kiryandongo ,Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Simon Peter Musiila, the Kole District Internal Security Officer (DISO) has died in a motor accident in Kiryandongo District. The incident occurred on Monday evening in Kaduku 2 village, Masindi Port Sub-county. According to information gathered by Uganda Radio Network (URN), Musiila was driving a Toyota Hilux with vehicle registration number UG 4543C when he failed to negotiate a sharp corner in Kaduku village.

The vehicle veered off the road, overturned several times, and Musiila was killed instantly. Reports indicate that Musiila was on his way from Masindi town, heading to the Masindi Port Ferry Station to connect to Kole District. He was alone in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

Rogers Otwi, a resident of Kaduku 2 village, described hearing a loud bang before rushing to the scene of the accident. “We immediately alerted the Kaduku police, who arrived swiftly to begin investigations,” Otwi told URN.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine Region Police Spokesperson, confirmed the incident and explained that the body of the deceased was transported to Kiryandongo General Hospital mortuary, where it is currently awaiting postmortem. Preliminary investigations suggest that speeding may have been a factor in the crash. The wreckage of the vehicle has been towed to Kaduku Police Station for further examination.

