Directors of Sham crypto currency scheme charged with 65 offenses, remanded

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two Directors of Dunamiscoins Resources Limited have appeared before the Law Development Centre Court on 65 counts related to obtaining money by false pretense. They are Samson Lwanga, 37 and Mary Nabunya, 53, both residents of Makindye Ssabagabo in Wakiso District.

The two are accused of enrolling hundreds of people to their sham digital crypto currency scheme. They appeared before Roselyn Nsenge, the Senior Grade One Magistrate Law Development Centre Court on Monday who read for them 65 counts related to obtaining money by false pretense and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Prosecution told court that between February 14th 2018 and December 3rd 2019 at New Taxi Park in Kampala District, Lwanga and Nabunya conspired to commit a felony of obtaining money by false pretense contrary to the Penal Code Act.

The suspects reportedly fraudulently obtained between Shillings 500,000 to Shillings 140 million from dozens of people claiming that they would invest and return the money whereas not. The suspects pleaded not guilty to the charges and were remanded to Luzira prison until January 22nd, 2020 when they will return for the mention of their matter.

State prosecutors told court that they have over 4, 000 registered complaints against the suspects, adding that inquiries are still on going. The lead complainant, Haruna Asiimwe told URN that they victims were duped by Dunamiscoins Limited officials to invest money with promises that they were to get 30 percent interest a period of 21 days.

He however, says they were shocked when the company closed shop on December, 3rd 2019. A Statement issued by Uganda Police in 2019 indicates that the Directors of the Sham Company were willing to refund the money but their major accounts in Centenary Bank, Stanbic Bank and GT Bank have reportedly been frozen by the Financial Intelligence Authority.

The suspects have been in police custody since their arrest on December, 10th 2019. Dunamiscoins Resources Limited had set up branches in Kampala, Masaka and Mbale among other areas.

******

URN