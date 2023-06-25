Digital number plates are too expensive – KACITA

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala City Traders Association, KACITA blamed the government for the rushed decision to implement digital number plates.

The government is set to roll out digital number plates with each car owner set to pay shs735,000 for a digital number plate that will replace the current ones.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday, KACITA chairman, Musoke Thadeus Nagenda said they have learnt of a move by the government to roll out the digital number plates starting July 1, 2023, a decision he said is rushed.

“Having thoroughly analyzed and studied what the new registration process entails, the consumers of the service and all the players in the chain, we think this is rushed. There hasn’t been any form of sensitization of consumers and stakeholders. We realised that were no stakeholder engagements at most levels. The implication to this is that the July 1, 2023 implementation date is too soon and if implemented, this will cause a lot of business stampede as well public outcry,” Nagenda said.