Dickson Ogwang Okul elected Lango Paramount Chief

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ambassador Dickson Ogwang Okul has been elected the Paramount Chief of the Lango Cultural Foundation. He replaces Mzee Yosam Odur Ebii.

Ogwang Okul, the clan chief of Palaocol clan garnered 76,307 votes against his closet opponent Dr. Richard Nam from the Okii-amat clan who got 31,920 votes.

The other two candidates; Dan Okello from Guna clan, and Benjamin Okii from Okibura clan got 4,834 and 12,513 votes respectively. The results were declared despite a High Court issuing an injunction stopping the elections.

Justice Phillip Odoki, of the Gulu High Court circuit, issued the injunction restraining the electoral commission or their agents from carrying out or continuing with the election of a new Paramount Chief until the main application contesting the election on Eng. Moses Odongo Okune is determined.

Col. Dan Opito Odwee, the chairperson of the Electoral Commission congratulated the people of Lango for being peaceful during the elections and believes this is the beginning of the much-needed change in Lango.

Ogwang Okul, who was once Deputy Ambassador in US and currently on duty in Khartoum, applauded the people of Lango for exercising their rights and promised unity and economic transformation for Lango as a whole.

Patrick Okwir, the spokesperson of Lango Cultural Institution (LCI) described the election as a sham following the court injunction.