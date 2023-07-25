dfcu’s new insurance campaign

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | dfcu Bank has launched a new campaign targeting individuals in the insurance sector. Robert Muhiire who is dfcu Bank’s Principal Officer Bancassurance said the campaign is dubbed ‘Cover with Us’ and will provide a variety of insurance solutions to the Bank’s customers, which can be accessed across dfcu locations countrywide.

With the campaign, dfcu hopes to provide affordable, accessible, and relevant insurance solutions for Ugandans. This campaign will also help the Bank contribute to increasing the sector’s insurance uptake by providing insurance solutions to financial risks which may pose a risk to people’s livelihoods and cause business losses.

These solutions are underwritten by the Bank’s various insurance partners for distribution through the Bank’s various channels.