Dfcu unveils new loan facility campaign

Kampala, Uganda | Julius Businge | Dfcu bank customers will, for a limited time access personal unsecured loans of up to Shs150 million at a competitive interest rate of 17.5% per annum, it said in a notice dated Feb.19.

According to dfcu bank’s Head for Personal Banking, Miranda Bageine Musoke, customers will be able to apply in minutes and have money on their account within a day.

“The uncertainties of life will require that customers seek credit facilities in a timely manner and at a competitive cost,” Musoke said.

He added that by offering personal unsecured loans of up to Shs150million at 17.5% interest rate within a day “we are meeting the needs of today’s customers who want a safe, fast and affordable way to borrow money.” This campaign will be running until the end of March 2019.

The same campaign has additional benefits including a maximum of Shs800 000 salary protection cover for up to three months (for salaried customers); hospital cash of Shs50,000 per day for 10 days, funeral expenses of Shs2million and more.

The campaign comes at a time when market followers are waiting for a report regarding an investigation by a committee in Parliament regarding its [dfcu’s] controversial acquisition of some assets and liabilities of the defunct Crane Bank in 2017.