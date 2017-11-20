DFCU sinks Shs 300mn in Vipers SC

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Top officials of DFCU Bank and Vipers Sports Club signed MoU’s on Nov. 08 in Kampala to pave way for sponsoring of the latter with cash amounting to Shs300million in the next two years.

William Sekabembe, DFCU’s chief of business and executive director said this sponsorship was part of the bank’s corporate social investment aimed at developing talent and the game of football in Uganda.

He said that they chose Vipers because of its rich history in terms of winning trophies and producing football stars made the national team shine internationally since 1978 when the Club was born.

“There is no other better partner we would have chosen other than Vipers,” he said. Laurence Mulindwa, the Club’s president said they would provide value for money to DFCU and soccer fans.