Deserted children secure scholarships worth Shs100m after media appeal

Luweero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Three children who were deserted by parents in Luweero District have been guaranteed access to education for the next four years, thanks to the Kavutse Foundation.

The three are part of the eight children rescued by the Luwero District Probation Office after they were abandoned by their parents and transferred to Happy Times Childcare Initiative. They were later enrolled at Happy Times Junior Primary School where they sat Primary Leaving Examinations in 2023 and all passed in the first division.

However, as others looked for admission to senior one, the children were stranded at the orphanage when their sponsors at Happy Times Childcare Initiative announced that they had run out of money to pay their fees as well as school requirements.

But on Tuesday, the Kampala-based Kavutse Foundation came to the rescue of three out of the eight children and offered them full scholarships for the entire ‘O’ level cycle at their desired schools. Their needs have been valued at 100 million Shillings.

The beneficiaries include Jackie Birungi Nakijoba who was rescued by the Luwero District Probation Office from a garbage site at Bombo Town Council and handed over to an orphanage home at the age of three. Nakijoba now aged 13, scored nine aggregates in PLE.

The others are Daniel Muwanguzi, 17, who was deserted in a saloon in Luwero town and scored eight aggregates and Brian Kuteesa who scored seven aggregates in PLE.

Paul Kasule, the Public Relations Officer of the Kavutse Foundation said they were touched by the appeal the children made through media for support after excelling in Primary Leaving Examinations but lacked support to continue with their studies. Kasule says that through the Foundation’s support, they are hopeful that they will be able to pursue their dreams and become an example to other people in the community.

The three beneficiaries appreciated the Foundation for the support that gave them another chance to continue with their education despite their poor background.

Joyce Namigadde, the Director of Happy Times Childcare Initiative said they were grateful that the Kavutse Foundation responded to their appeals to support the children to stay in school.

Namigadde, however, noted that they still need to extend a helping hand to others to the other learners to ensure that they also stay in school. She says that currently, the home is unable to pay fees to all children and look after them over budget shortfalls due to COVID-19 shortfalls.

According to the Police crime report, 91 children were reported deserted in 2022 compared to 37 children deserted in 2021. The report ranked Luwero as the second district with the highest cases of child desertion across the country after Busia district where 98 children were also reported

*****

URN