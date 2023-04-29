Deputy Speaker: Focus on service delivery instead of individual needs

Fort Portal, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Thomas Tayebwa, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, has called on lower leaders and the public to refrain from pressuring Members of Parliament to fulfill their individual needs, but rather focus on service delivery.

Tayebwa made this appeal at the opening of a two-day Rwenzori/Tooro sub-region Parliament Outreach held at the Mountains of the Moon Hotel in Fort Portal on Friday.

He revealed that MPs are currently under immense pressure to attend burials, weddings, fundraising functions, and pay school fees for their constituents, which distracts them from attending to the issues affecting their constituents. Tayebwa further advised leaders to collaborate in bringing development to the region.

The parliament outreach, which attracted members of parliament, district chairpersons, chief administrative officers, district resident commissioners, and other stakeholders from Tooro and Rwenzori sub-region, aimed to discuss the region’s issues and find ways to resolve them.

This morning, I represented the Speaker at the official opening of a two-day parliament outreach themed “A people-centred parliament ” in the Rwenzori/Tooro sub-region organized by the Parliament of Uganda. This outreach is aimed at promoting partnership and harmonious working… pic.twitter.com/a9W2ZlLGnR — Thomas Tayebwa (@Thomas_Tayebwa) April 28, 2023



