Saturday , April 29 2023
Home / NEWS / Deputy Speaker: Focus on service delivery instead of individual needs

Deputy Speaker: Focus on service delivery instead of individual needs

The Independent April 29, 2023 NEWS Leave a comment

Thomas Tayebwa called on lower leaders and the public to focus on service delivery rather than pressurizing MPs for individual needs. Photo: @Thomas_Tayebwa

Fort Portal, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Thomas Tayebwa, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, has called on lower leaders and the public to refrain from pressuring Members of Parliament to fulfill their individual needs, but rather focus on service delivery.

Tayebwa made this appeal at the opening of a two-day Rwenzori/Tooro sub-region Parliament Outreach held at the Mountains of the Moon Hotel in Fort Portal on Friday.

He revealed that MPs are currently under immense pressure to attend burials, weddings, fundraising functions, and pay school fees for their constituents, which distracts them from attending to the issues affecting their constituents. Tayebwa further advised leaders to collaborate in bringing development to the region.

The parliament outreach, which attracted members of parliament, district chairpersons, chief administrative officers, district resident commissioners, and other stakeholders from Tooro and Rwenzori sub-region, aimed to discuss the region’s issues and find ways to resolve them.


*****

URN

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved