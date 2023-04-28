Deputy IGP in Lango over persistent cattle raids

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Deputy Inspector General of Police is in Lango to access the security situation in the sub-region following reports of persistent cattle raids by the Karamojong cattle rustlers.

Maj. Gen Geoffrey Tumusiime Kasigazi started the tour with a closed-door meeting with all the District Police Commanders and other leaders in the region.

Kasigazi is expected to meet all the Resident District Commissioners in Lango in order to come up with a lasting solution to the cattle raids.

Reports from the Police indicate that 273 heads of cattle have been stolen in the last four months.

Maj. Gen Tumusiime says his visit is not only to find solutions to cattle rustling but also to assess the performance of police in terms of welfare. He believes that the inadequate manpower and mode of deployment are contributing to the persistent cattle raids in the sub-region.

He adds that there are plans to recruit and facilitate more personnel to combat rustling in the region.

Amos Nsamba, the UPDF 5th Division Spokesperson says the UPDF has deployed adequate manpower at Alir in Ogwete sub-county Otuke District which is believed to be the entry point of the Karamojong cattle rustlers.

Currently, joint security forces including Uganda Police Officers, UPDF, and Anti-Stock Theft Unit have deployed at the Otuke- Abim border to counter the Karamojong cattle rustlers who cross over to disturb the locals.

The rustlers have injured two locals who were defending their animals while one rustler was killed action by UPDF officers during patrol.

URN